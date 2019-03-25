Trey Gowdy: Media never asked key FISA process, Comey questions during Mueller investigation

Former South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy slammed Democrats and the media for going after Republicans who pushed back against the Russia collusion investigation.

Gowdy praised his former colleague, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, after he announced a probe into alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) at the onset of the Russia investigation, including a call for Attorney General Bill Barr to appoint a new special counsel to investigate the "other side of the story."

"There have been some House Republicans that have been looking for the past 12 months at the FISA process, the organization of the FBI investigation in 2016. We were ridiculed by our Democratic colleagues, and quite frankly, most people in the media, for daring to ask how Jim Comey could've possibly cleared Hillary Clinton before she was interviewed. Democrats didn't want any part of that," Gowdy told "America's Newsroom" Monday.

SARAH SANDERS: DEMOCRATS SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED FOR RUSSIA COLLUSION CLAIMS - WHEN IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED UNDER OBAMA

He added that the media, following Graham's announcement, didn't ask a single question about the origins of the investigation.

"As an American, you should want a Department of Justice and an FBI that you can have confidence in, but if anyone listening to that press conference wants to know why so many of my fellow citizens have so little confidence in the media, after two years and finding no evidence of conspiracy or coordination, the first three questions were not about that - they weren't about the origin of the investigation, it was about obstruction of justice.

"Not one question...Nothing about the past two years, $25 million, 500 witness interviews, no media inquiries about that."

WATCH FOX NEWS' LIVE COVERAGE

Gowdy said former FBI Director James Comey needs to get off Twitter after he posted a picture of himself this weekend with the caption: "so many questions."

"Somebody needs to take Comey's Twitter account away from him, someone who hates the president as much as he does, and the president is cleared on any - even a scintilla of evidence - of collusion with the Russians...despite multiple offers by the Russians...they still didn't do it, and Comey is not satisfied."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Department of Justice answers true-false questions. They don't write reports about other misconduct that doesn't rise to the criminal level and they don't do oppo research on people we don't like," Gowdy said. "That's part of how we got where we are today."