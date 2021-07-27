Every Dem senator votes to advance eco-terrorist-linked nominee who endorsed population control

Every Democratic senator voted to advance the nomination of an alleged eco-terrorist collaborator who also endorsed population control and once applauded a call to let people’s houses caught in forest fires burn.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., ordered the vote to discharge Tracy Stone-Manning's nomination for Bureau of Land Management (BLM) director from the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Her nomination was previously stuck in committee after a tied vote.

The Tuesday vote saw the Senate split down party lines on Stone-Manning, 50-49, with every Democrat voting in favor of advancing President Biden's embattled nominee.

Stone-Manning's nomination saw a 10-10 tied vote in its Senate committee, meaning the discharge petition was the one way the Democrats could breathe life back into it.

With the discharge petition adopted, her nomination is added to the Senate’s executive calendar, where it will sit until cloture can be filed — which could be as early as Wednesday.

According to the Congressional Research Service , cloture "is the only procedure by which the Senate can vote to set an end to a debate without also rejecting the bill, amendment, conference report, motion, or other matter it has been debating."

Once the Senate files cloture on Stone-Manning’s nomination, the upper chamber has to wait a day for the cloture to set before a full Senate vote.

After cloture is invoked, there is a two-hour window for Senators to debate on the nominee before the final confirmation vote is held.

With the Senate out of session on Friday, this means that the body could vote to confirm Stone-Manning’s nomination as soon as next Monday, if cloture is filed on Wednesday.

Stone-Manning has come under serious fire throughout her nomination hearing for her involvement in a 1989 tree-spiking plot in Idaho, as well as her graduate thesis that called for population control to protect the environment.

She also once touted her husband's suggestion to let houses caught in forest fires "burn."

She has seen her initial support dwindle after the revelations as well as concerns raised by BLM officials under Biden’s old boss, former President Obama.