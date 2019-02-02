Schumer aide was forced out over 'inappropriate encounters' with staffers

The communications director for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was forced out of his role after the November midterm elections over “inappropriate encounters” with staffers, Fox News has learned.

“Upon learning that he had inappropriate encounters within the office and that it was making some staff uncomfortable, he was asked to leave,” a Schumer spokesman told Fox News regarding Matt House, who served as the senator's communications director for nearly six years.

No specific allegations of improper behavior involving House were disclosed.

KAMALA HARRIS AIDE RESIGNS OVER $400G HARASSMENT SETTLEMENT

In a statement to the New York Post, House said: “I absolutely loved my time working in the Senate and it was the honor of my life. I deeply regret the mistakes I made on the number of occasions when I had too much to drink, and I apologize to anyone who was affected by my behavior.”

“I have always respected all of my colleagues and I was horrified to learn that I made anyone feel uncomfortable. In the past three months, I’ve stopped drinking and I’ve committed to making myself a better colleague and person," he continued.

According to his LinkedIn page, House previously served from 2011 to 2012 as Schumer's press secretary. Prior to joining Schumer’s office, House worked for then-Sen. Joe Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the past, Schumer has been quick to comment when powerful figures have crossed lines with underlings. Along with other Democrats, he pushed for former U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., to resign following sexual misconduct accusations and a Senate Ethics Committee investigation.

The Schumer aide's departure was another sign of turmoil among the staffs of top Democrats.

In December a senior adviser to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., resigned over inquiries about a $400,000 harassment lawsuit against him while working at the California Department of Justice.

In August, reports surfaced that a longtime driver for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was suspected of spying on behalf of the Chinese.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this story.