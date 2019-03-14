'The LeBron James of money laundering investigations' leaving Mueller's team: report

One of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s top prosecutors conducting the Russia investigation is leaving the Justice Department, prompting new speculation that the probe is coming to an end, a report said.

Andrew Weissmann will leave to teach at New York University while working on various public service projects and preventing wrongful convictions, NPR reported. Weissmann helped build the case against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who was recently sentenced to more than seven years in prison following two cases related to the Mueller probe. Neither case alleged Russian collusion.

His departure signals the special counsel investigation is coming to a conclusion, one source told NPR. Weissmann has been a frequent target of conservative legal interest groups and supporters of the president. Author Michael Wolff said former Trump advisor Steve Bannon told him that Weissmann was like "the LeBron James of money laundering investigations."

"Andrew is attacked because he is feared; those under investigation know just how effective he is," former Enron prosecutor Kathryn Ruemmler said. "He has not only peerless technical skills, but the fearlessness necessary for pursuing high profile, complex cases and a passionate commitment to seeing justice is done."

Throughout his career, Weissmann has taken on organized crime figures, corporate fraud and other complex cases.

"He took on New York's most feared organized crime families, unraveled the incredibly ornate frauds at Enron, and has tracked international criminals, exposing their carefully concealed financial dealings in many dark corners of the world," said Leslie Caldwell, who worked alongside Weissmann at the Justice Department and as a Brooklyn prosecutor.