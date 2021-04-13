Tomi Lahren: All incidents sparking BLM ‘firestorm’ could have been avoided with suspect compliance

The recent police shooting of Daunte Wright and revival of BLM riots in Minnesota could have been prevented just like every other incident, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren argued on "Final Thoughts."

Lahren pointed out that all recent incidents that have "ignited a BLM or social justice firestorm" could have been avoided if victims complied to law, including Michael Brown, Alton Sterling, Freddie Gray and George Floyd.

"The fighting, fleeing, resisting arrest, or otherwise non-compliance, and the media and leftist glorification of all of those things, has to end," she said. "If not for non-compliance, both suspect and officer would be able to safely return home to their families at the end of the day. And isn’t that what we should all aim and pray for?"

TOMI LAHREN RIPS MLB, DELTA'S 'UNDEMOCRATIC' ID HYPOCRISY: YOU NEED IT TO BOARD A FLIGHT

"Yes, police mistakes -- intentional, unintentional and otherwise -- need to be called out and loudly condemned even by law enforcement supporters such as myself," she said. "But I also feel an obligation to point out no officer, nor no suspect, should have to lose their life due to suspect non-compliance or otherwise resisting arrest."

Lahren also argued that any sort of tragedy does not give people the right to riot, loot, or destroy America’s cities in response.

"You do not get to steal in the name of justice. You do not get to riot in the name of justice. You do not get to loot, destroy, burn, vandalize in the name of justice."

"How many more cities and communities need to be destroyed before Democrats, including our president, come out and condemn these groups?" she asked. "The lawlessness needs to be called out and consequences need to be loudly messaged and enforced."

Join Fox Nation today to watch more episodes of "Final Thoughts" with Tomi Lahren.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.