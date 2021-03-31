Expand / Collapse search
Homan fires back at AOC on border 'surge': She must accept this as 'national security crisis'

Ocasio-Cortez rejects use of the term 'surge' to describe migrant influx

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Tom Homan reacts to New York Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments criticizing people who use the term border ‘surge.’

Fox News contributor Tom Homan fired back at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her recent criticism of the term "surge" and called on the New York congresswoman to "accept" the border crisis as a "national security" crisis. Ocasio-Cortez pushed back on the term "surge," arguing that it sounds militaristic. 

AOC: ANYONE WHO USES TERM 'SURGE' ABOUT BORDER CRISIS IS INVOKING A 'MILITARISTIC FRAME'

TOM HOMAN: Well she needs to come down and talk to the men and women who put the uniform on every day and stand in that box.

BRIAN KILMEADE: She came down when Trump was president.

TOM HOMAN: Oh, absolutely. But, you haven’t seen her since. Look, the men and women of the Border Patrol say it’s a surge. The men and women at the Border Patrol say it’s a crisis. The men and women of the Border Patrol know that these cartels are using these children and family units to drive them across the border and tie up their assets. 40% of the Border Patrol is assigned to the facility no longer have a line. So these cartels are moving drugs and bad people through unguarded areas. This is a national security crisis. If [Ocasio-Cortez] can’t understand that or accept that, then she shouldn’t be in Congress at all.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

