Tom Cotton praises Trump's foreign policy, says Biden presidency would be 'weak and dangerous'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., drew a sharp distinction between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden when it comes to foreign policy during his speech Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

“[Donald Trump] puts America first. That’s why America is safer now than four years ago,” Cotton said during a pre-recorded speech. “But Joe Biden would return us to a weak and dangerous past.”

Cotton, whose name has been tossed around as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, went on to criticize Biden’s tenure as former President Barack Obama’s vice president – lambasting the Democratic administration’s foreign policy decisions and arguing that “Biden has been wrong on nearly every major national-security decision over the past four decades.”

“Joe Biden slashed defense spending again and again. President Trump rebuilt our military—and added the Space Force,” Cotton said. “Joe Biden let ISIS terrorists rampage across the Middle East. President Trump eliminated ISIS’s leader—and destroyed its caliphate.”

Cotton ripped into Biden over his foreign policy stances toward China.

He said: “Joe Biden aided and abetted China’s rise for fifty years with terrible trade deals that closed our factories and laid off our workers. President Trump stands up to China’s cheating, and stealing, and lying.”

While much of this week’s RNC has focused on either Trump’s work on the economy or blaming Biden and the Democrats for the protests and violence in a number of American cities, Cotton’s speech was one of the few to home in on Trump’s foreign policy initiatives.

Earlier in the week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo broke with diplomatic tradition to deliver a speech praising Trump on foreign policy – particularly the recently announced normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Pompeo’s speech, which stirred controversy and criticism from Democrats amid questions about whether it violates the Hatch Act, stayed away from the partisan snipes of other speakers and instead focused on the Trump administration’s actions on the world stage.

“The President moved the U.S. Embassy to this very city of God, Jerusalem, the rightful capital of the Jewish homeland,” he said. “And just two weeks ago, the president brokered a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. This is a deal that our grandchildren will read about in their history books.”

Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also touted Trump’s foreign policy bona fides dung the first night of the convention, while disparaging China.

“This president has a record of strength and success,” Haley said during her address at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington D.C. “The former Vice President has a record of weakness and failure. Joe Biden is good for Iran and ISIS, great for Communist China, and he’s a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologize, abstain and abandon our values.”