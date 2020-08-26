Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Republican Convention
Published

Cotton downplays 2024 presidential run rumors, says visit to New Hampshire was to help Trump

Arkansas senator says he is campaigning in Georgia next week

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
Biden won’t make China pay for coronavirus: Sen. Tom CottonVideo

Biden won’t make China pay for coronavirus: Sen. Tom Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark, gives a preview of his speech at the Republican National Convention and his assessment of the Chinese Communist Party.

Sen. Tom Cotton downplayed rumors that he'll run for president in 2024 ahead of his Thursday speech at the Republican National Convention.

"My name is on the ticket right now in Arkansas," Cotton, R-Ark., told "Mornings with Maria" on Wednesday. "I hope the people of Arkansas will trust me with another six years in the United States Senate."

COTTON TO 'CRUSH BIDEN ON CHINA' IN THURSDAY RNC SPEECH, ADVISER SAYS

Cotton's July trip to New Hampshire – the state that for a century has held the first primary in the race for the White House  – sparked more speculation that the veteran Army infantry officer who served in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars may have his own national ambitions in 2024.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas headlines a meet and greet with GOP activists at the Trump re-election campaign's New Hampshire headquarters, in Manchester, N.H. on July 31, 2020

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas headlines a meet and greet with GOP activists at the Trump re-election campaign's New Hampshire headquarters, in Manchester, N.H. on July 31, 2020

"New Hampshire is also a critical swing state," Cotton said on Wednesday. "Remember, President Trump only lost it by a couple thousand votes in 2016, and we have competitive Senate races there. That's what I was doing in New Hampshire, as well as states like Tennessee, and I'm going to be traveling to Georgia next week to campaign as well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cotton is among a handful of reported 2024 contenders who secured a speaking slot at the 2020 GOP convention. Others include former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

-
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election