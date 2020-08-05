Tlaib wins Michigan Democratic primary, declares Squad 'here to stay, and it’s only getting bigger'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib declared victory Wednesday morning in her primary election in Detroit and proclaimed her win shows the progressive Squad is coming back to Congress stronger and bigger.

Tlaib, one of four members of the freshman Squad, beat Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones in the 13th District primary, The Associated Press called Wednesday morning.

"Let it be known that in the 13th District, just like in communities across our country, we are done with establishment politics that put corporations first," Tlaib said in a victory statement. "If I was considered the most vulnerable member of the Squad, I think it’s safe to say the Squad is here to stay, and it’s only getting bigger."

Tlaib said her win was an endorsement for progressive policies, such as "Medicare-for-All" and a Green New Deal.

“Voters sent a clear message that they’re done waiting for transformative change, that they want an unapologetic fighter who will take on the status quo and win," she added. "We have a resounding mandate to put people before profits."

