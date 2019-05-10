Tlaib reiterates call for Trump's impeachment, slams reluctant Dems for acting based on 'political strategy'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib said Thursday the people want to see President Trump impeached and urged her colleagues to take such course of action.

The Michigan Democrat appeared on CNN to discuss the latest impeachment talk after MoveOn.org, a liberal activist group, delivered a flash drive with 10 million signatures calling for Trump’s impeachment.

“What I think is important is to recognize that 10 million people said that we need to hold this president accountable,” Tlaib said about the signatures. “That speaks volumes.”

FRESHMAN REP. RASHIDA TLAIB INTRODUCES RESOLUTION URGING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

Tlaib noted that the number of signatures gives a mandate for the Congress to go after the president and investigate him.

“Just alone, just think about it: ten million people want us to uphold the United States Constitution. Ten million people want us to investigate this president and whether or not he has violated the United States Constitution and whether or not he’s acting above the law. And I think that is tremendous, you know, a movement that is moving.”

“[The petition is] saying to all of us as members of Congress, please, please do something. Take back our democracy. Get back our country.” — Rep. Rashida Tlaib

As a swipe at her Democratic colleagues who are wary of going all-out to impeach Trump, Tlaib said that the petition is “saying to all of us as members of Congress, please, please do something. Take back our democracy. Get back our country.”

DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSWOMAN TLAIB ACCUSES ISRAEL OF OPPRESSING, TARGETING 'PALESTINIAN CHILDREN AND FAMILIES'

She also threw shade on House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who declared a “constitutional crisis” after voting to hold Attorney General Bill Bar in contempt, though balking at the impeachment option.

Tlaib suggested Nadler is acting based on “political strategy” while she wants to impeach Trump because that is – in her view – the right thing to do.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When I look back at this moment in our country, this remarkable moment in our country, I want to look back and say that I did something,” she said. “Right now, doing nothing is not an option, and ten million people just told us, do something.”