Tlaib says she'll introduce articles of impeachment against Trump this month

Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib appeared to clash with party leadership on Wednesday after joining protesters to say she'd introduce a resolution this month urging the Judiciary Committee to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Tlaib, D-Mich., joined protesters on Capitol Hill to described what she called an “emergency” conveyed to her by her constituents.

"We want to be able to work on these economic justice issues, racial justice issues and everything. But guess what? There is a wall there, and a constitutional crisis that is not going to be able to have us be able to do our jobs as American Congress members to push a lot of these agendas forward."

DEMOCRATIC FRESHMAN LAWMAKER TLAIB RAISES SPECTER OF RACISM DURING COHEN TESTIMONY

Tlaib was pressed by reporters over Democratic leadership’s message that unfounded calls for impeachment could spell trouble for the party in 2020.

“This last election was a calling, I mean we saw record turnout in an election year where people wanted to elect the jury that would begin the impeachment proceedings to Donald Trump.”

She continued: “This is not to say that we disagree. I think that every single colleague of mine agrees there are impeachable offenses. That’s one thing we all agree on. We may disagree on the pace. We may disagree that we have to wait on certain hearings, but at the same time, I think they all know the dangers of allowing President Trump to continue to violate our United States Constitution.”

RASHIDA TLAIB’S CAMPAIGN PAID HER $17,500 IN SALARY AFTER ELECTION DAY, IN POSSIBLE VIOLATION OF FEC RULES: REPORT

House Majority Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has shied away from impeachment talks, particularly with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 still ongoing.

"When the facts are known, then we can make a judgment," Pelosi said last week.

Tlaib faced backlash early this year after she was captured on video, just hours after being sworn in, recalling a conversation with her son where she told him, "We’re gonna impeach the motherf----r.”

“This is the largest class since Watergate,” Tlaib said Wednesday speaking of the newly elected members of Congress. “This is a class, a diverse class that comes again with the sense of urgency to act, to act to hold corporations accountable, to act in holding President Trump accountable, to act to really try to see real reforms within even our congressional process.”

Tlaib said on Twitter that she plans to introduce a resolution later this month that would call on the House Judiciary Committee to “move on investigative grounds for impeachment.”