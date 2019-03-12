Tlaib says ‘Islamophobia’ among Dems may be why Omar was criticized by own party

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, defended her colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar from backlash within their own party regarding the Minnesota representative's controversial remarks deemed by some to be anti-Semitic.

Omar suggested on Twitter that pro-Israel politicians are bought by groups like AIPAC and that those who support Israel have an "allegiance to a foreign country." Her remarks sparked much condemnation, including several of her Democratic colleagues.

In a preview clip of an interview on Showtime’s "The Circus," Tlaib suggested that "Islamophobia" within their party could be behind the swift condemnation for the comments.

"You know, I'm trying to figure it out. It's just this past week, I feel, and I know this would be somewhat shocking for some, but I think Islamophobia is very much among the Democratic Party as well as the Republican Party," Tlaib answered. "And I know that's hard for people to hear, but there's only been four members of Congress that are of Muslim faith. Three of them currently serve in this institution. More of us need to get elected, but more of us need to understand as we come into this institution that I have a lot of work to do with my colleagues."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tlaib’s full interview airs Sunday on Showtime.