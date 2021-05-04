Texas Democratic official resigns after calling Tim Scott an 'oreo'

The Texas Democratic official who called Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., an "oreo" on Twitter last week has resigned from his position following a backlash.

Lamar County Democratic Party chair Gary O’Connor announced his resignation Tuesday in a statement, days after sparking a firestorm online by calling Scott an "oreo" in a since-deleted Facebook post.

O’Connor apologized for targeting Scott with the racial slur, which refers to a Black person who is perceived as acting White.

"I am deeply and sincerely sorry for my inappropriate and hurtful use of racist term I used to describe Sen. Tim Scott on my personal Facebook page," O’Connor said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. "It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use."

"As a result, I feel compelled to offer my resignation as chair of the Lamar County Democratic Party for consideration by the County Executive Committee," he added.

O’Connor’s Facebook post followed Scott’s rebuttal to Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress last week and sparked condemnation from Texas Republicans.

Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West announced that he would be sending a "gift" of Oreo cookies to O'Connor and the Lamar County Democrats until O'Connor's resignation.

Freshman Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, eviscerated O’Connor for his words, calling the racial slur "unforgivable" in a Friday press release.

"Gary O’Connor’s comment against Senator Tim Scott is abhorrent, insulting, and unforgivable. Both he and the entire Lamar County Democratic Party should be ashamed of this racist behavior," said Fallon.

Fallon called on O’Connor to apologize and resign in his release and asked the Texas Democratic Party as well as the NAACP to denounce the racist statement.

Scott has faced a flurry of racial attacks from progressives after delivering his rebuttal to Biden's address to Congress last week.

Progressives labeled Scott "Uncle Tim" — a play on the racial slur "Uncle Tom" — pushing the aspersion into Twitter's trending topics for several hours.

Congressional Democrats — whose platform vehemently opposes racism — have remained silent on the slur targeting Scott that trended amongst their voting base.