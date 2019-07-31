Tim Ryan campaign selling 'You Don't Have to Yell' stickers after clash with Bernie Sanders in Dems' debate

Sen. Tim Rayn of Ohio is using his rebuke of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at Tuesday's Democratic primary debate to sell "You Don't Have to Yell" bumper stickers after making the same statement during a tense exchange on climate change.

"If we truly care about lifting up every voice and fighting on behalf of the issues that keep Americans up at night, let’s start by making our conversations civil and productive #YouDontHaveToYell," Ryan tweeted Wednesday.

The slogan referenced a combative exchange between Ryan and Sanders during the first of two debates this week featuring White House contenders in Detroit. Ryan was asked about Sanders' energy plan, saying he would work with private-sector emerging technologies to dominate the electric vehicle market.

Sanders responded by saying he was “a little bit tired of Democrats afraid of big ideas.”

After some back-and-forth, Rayn told Sanders "you don't have to yell" in response to his tone.

The two also sparred over health care, with Sanders defending his "Medicare-for-all" plan. Ryan said the Vermont senator didn't know what benefits the plan would provide.

"I wrote the damn bill!" Sanders exclaimed .

