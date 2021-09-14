Dem Sen. Tim Kaine rips Biden admin's claim that nobody forecasted rapid Afghanistan fall

A Democratic senator doesn’t believe that nobody in the Biden administration forecasted the rapid fall of Afghanistan .

During the second hearing on President Biden's deadly troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., joined his Republican colleagues in casting doubt on the administration’s claim that no one could have seen the quick fall of the war-torn nation.

Kaine said he concurred with two of his Republican colleagues’, Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Mitt Romney of Utah, criticism of the administration’s claim, saying he just does not "think that's true."

"The notion that General Milley said that ‘nothing I or anyone else saw indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days,'" Kaine said to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has made the same claim himself, "I just don't think that’s true."

Kaine said he understood it "wasn’t the consensus of opinion" nor "the most likely possibility" in terms of outcomes, "but the possibility of a collapse was not zero percent."

"And it wasn’t 1%, and it probably wasn’t 10%," Kaine said. "It was probably, based on what we’ve been hearing in this committee and others have too,... it was a possibility that had to be grappled with."

Kaine remarked that "if the administration really said nobody could see this coming, then that probably suggests that the contingency planning for something that was a real possibility wasn’t all that it should’ve been."

Kaine’s remarks came during the second of two hearings on Biden’s widely criticized and deadly troop pullout from Afghanistan.

