TikTok, White House agree to drop Trump-era lawsuit

The Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok has reached an agreement with the White House to drop a lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump’s attempt to ban the video app from app stores in the United States.

A filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia shows that both sides mutually agreed that the suit should not move forward and instead be dismissed.

In 2020, then-President Trump issued an executive order that aimed to ban the social media app in the United States, arguing that it posed a national security threat because the Chinese government was gathering user data through the platform.

"This data threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information – potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information and blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage," the order said.

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, then sued the Trump administration in response to the executive order.

Last month, President Biden rescinded Trump’s executive order and announced his administration would conduct its own investigation into potential national security concerns posed by the platform.

It is estimated that TikTok has about 80 million users in the United States alone.