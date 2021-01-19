Tiffany Trump announces engagement to Michael Boulos with White House photo, hours before father leaves office

President Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump and her beau Michael Boulos announced their engagement with a photo taken at the White House on the president's last day in office.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" Tiffany Trump wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together," Boulos wrote on his Instagram page, along with the same photo Tiffany Trump posted.

Tiffany is the daughter of the president and his second wife, Marla Maples.

In 2017, she received her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania, her father’s alma mater. In May 2020, she completed a J.D. from Georgetown.

Boulos is the son of Massad Boulos, the Lebanese CEO of multifaceted corporation SCOA Nigeria.

Trump and Boulos were first spotted together in September 2018, according to Town & Country Magazine.

