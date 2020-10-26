Tiffany Trump hitting campaign trail in NC, Michigan, other battleground states

President Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, will be campaigning for her father in four battleground states, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Minnesota, after keeping a low profile during the 2016 campaign.

"My father has always inspired my sister and I to reach our dreams and that is also what he wants for all women across this country," Tiffany Trump said in a statement. "The father and President I know believes in the greatness of America and in the opportunities to succeed that this country provides. He is fighting for a society that is inclusive for all, while preserving the Constitutional ideals of liberty and democracy for America's future families and communities."

Tiffany Trump will host "Breakfast with Tiffany" Q&A events targeting young women voters and headline Pride for Trump events with Richard Grenell, who was the first openly gay acting director of national intelligence.

Questions swirl over whether President Trump will be able to win North Carolina again as well as how he'll fare in the other battleground states. Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads by 12 points in Michigan (52-40%) and 5 points in Pennsylvania (50-45%), according to a Fox News poll released last week.

Tiffany Trump is the daughter of the president and his second wife, Marla Maples, and has been one of the most private members of the family.

In 2017, she received her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania, her father’s alma mater. She completed a law degree from Georgetown in May 2020.

Largely due to her studies, Tiffany Trump was a relatively rare sight during her father’s 2016 campaign. She did deliver a well-received speech at the Republican National Convention that year that attempted to humanize her father beyond his all-business exterior.

