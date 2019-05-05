Expand / Collapse search
THE CLINTONS
Ticket prices plunge for Bill and Hillary Clinton’s speaking tour

By Mary Kay Linge | New York Post
Bill and Hillary Clinton react during a speaking tour in New York City.

Tickets to the latest stop on Bill and Hillary Clinton’s speaking tour were going for as little as $20 on the secondary market as their 13-city adventure continued to struggle to find an audience.

The best seats in the house at Seattle’s WaMu Theater on Friday could be had for $829, a steep 54% drop from the $1,785 that the former first couple fetched when the tour was announced in early November.

HILLARY CLINTON DELIVERS DRAMATIC READING OF TRUMP'S 'I'M F---ED' QUOTE FROM MUELLER REPORT

But organizers soon had to slash listed prices and even offer discount ducats through Groupon to boost sales.

The official prices for Friday’s appearance ranged from $66.50 to $519, the Seattle Times reported.

“I really believe that we are in a crisis, a constitutional crisis,” Hillary Clinton opined during the 90-minute performance, presented as an interview of her and her husband by actor Bradley Whitford. “This is a test for our country.”