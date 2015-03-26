Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS

The Reagan Years: 1981-1989

We look back at some of the big and small moments during Ronald Reagan's presidency.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bbf96644-swornin1981_ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Reagan Sworn In

    Jan. 20, 1981:  Ronald Reagan is sworn in as 40th president of the United States.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/336263e9-020510_matt_reagan12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Reagan's Inauguration Speech

    Jan. 20, 1981:  Ronald Reagan gives his first inaugural address, in which he spoke about the country's economic crisis. "In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problems; government is the problem," President Reagan said. Click here for a transcript of the speech. Also during the inauguration speech, 52 Americans held hostage in Iran for 444 days were set free.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c0d08b41-reagan2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Getting a Haircut

    Jan. 23, 1981: President Reagan gets a haircut from Milton Pitts in the West Wing Barber Shop.
    Reagan Presidential Library
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8f1c7087-reagan3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Oval Office

    Jan. 26: 1981: President Reagan eats lunch at his desk in the oval office.
    Reagan Presidential Library
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b3c86e50-reagan4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    At the White House

    March 6, 1981: President Reagan walks along the White House colonnade.
    Reagan Presidential Library
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ac39030c-rtsky68.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Attempted Assassination of Reagan

    March 30, 1981: John Hinckley Jr. shot President Reagan and three others are wounded, including press secretary James Brady
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/30263399-rtsky89.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Attempted Assassination of Reagan

    March 30, 1981: The bullet pierced Reagan's left lung, and he was rushed to George Washington University Hospital for emergency surgery. Brady ended up paralyzed. Hinckley remains in a mental institution after being found not guilty by reason of insanity.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/04bc0e8d-reagan5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Reagan Doodle

    July 29, 1981: President Reagan holds up one of his "doodles" to the press in the oval office.
    Reagan Presidential Library
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8649502f-reagan6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Ready to Meet

    Oct. 8, 1981: President Reagan awaits the meeting with former Presidents at the White House ground floor corridor.
    Reagan Presidential Library
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7f221acb-020510_matt_reagan2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Reagan's First State of the Union

    Jan. 26, 1982: President Reagan makes a point during the first State of the Union speech of his presidency before a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. After Republican setbacks in the 1982 House elections, Reagan went to Congress with a message that echoes now: "The problems we inherited were far worse than ... expected; the recession was deeper ... than predicted."
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/acf20b19-reagan7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Happy Birthday

    Feb. 5, 1982: President Reagan blows out candles on his birthday cake in the Oval Office.
    Reagan Presidential Library
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13689eaf-reagan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    In Minnesota

    Feb. 8, 1982: President Reagan speaks at a rally for Sen. Durenberger in Minneapolis, Minn.
    Reagan Presidential Library
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e79fee18-reagan8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sharing a Laugh

    Sept. 29, 1982: President Reagan laughs with William Wilson, Walter Annenberg, William French Smith, and Charles Wick during a private dinner in the Yellow Oval Room.
    Reagan Presidential Library
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/reagan9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Reagan in Texas

    Oct. 11: 1982: President Reagan at a rally for Texas Republican Candidates in Irving, Texas.
    Reagan Presidential Library
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ca6a01a3-reagan_sdi.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Reagan's Star Wars Defense

    March 23, 1983: President Reagan proposes the Strategic Defense Initiative, commonly referred to as Star Wars. The plan was to use ground-based and space-based systems to protect the U.S. from attack by strategic nuclear missiles.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/reagan10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    With the Air Force

    May 30, 1984: President Reagan salutes an Air Force cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement in Colorado Springs, Colo.
    Reagan Presidential Library
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c31744-13a_a.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A Trip with Lucky on Marine One

    Nov. 1, 1985: President Reagan aboard the helicopter with his dog "Lucky" on his lap. 
    National Archives
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/020510_matt_reagan9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Handshake Seen Around the World

    Nov. 19, 1985: President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev greet each other in Switzerland. It was the first meeting between U.S. and U.S.S.R. heads of state in six years.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/020510_matt_reagan7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Reagan's First Meeting With Gorbachev

    Nov. 19, 1985: President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev begin talks in Switzerland. The two talked about reducing nuclear arsenals in their respective countries.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/020510_matt_reagan4retuers.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Reagan's First Meeting With Gorbachev

    Nov. 19, 1985: President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev begin talks in Switzerland. The two talked about reducing nuclear arsenals in their respective countries.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/reagan11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Ready to Fly

    Aug. 29, 1986: President Reagan throws paper airplane off the balcony at Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles, Calif.
    Reagan Presidential Library
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b3c86e50-020510_matt_reagan1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Reagan: 'Tear Down This Wall'

    June 12, 1987: President Reagan acknowledges the crowd after his speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin, where he said "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/020510_matt_reagan10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty Signed

    Dec. 8, 1987: President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev sign the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty at the White House.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/020510_matt_reagan3reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Reagan's Relationship With Gorbachev

    Dec. 8, 1987: Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is with President Reagan at the White House to sign the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.
    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/reagan12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Oval Office

    July 13, 1988: President Reagan working at his desk in the oval office.
    Reagan Presidential Library
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/reagan13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Saying Goodbye

    Jan. 20, 1989: President Reagan salutes as he boards the helicopter at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., on his last day as president.
    Reagan Presidential Library
Image 1 of 25

Recommended