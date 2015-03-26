The Reagan Years: 1981-1989
We look back at some of the big and small moments during Ronald Reagan's presidency.
Reagan Sworn InJan. 20, 1981: Ronald Reagan is sworn in as 40th president of the United States.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bbf96644-swornin1981_ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Reagan's Inauguration SpeechJan. 20, 1981: Ronald Reagan gives his first inaugural address, in which he spoke about the country's economic crisis. "In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problems; government is the problem," President Reagan said. Click here for a transcript of the speech. Also during the inauguration speech, 52 Americans held hostage in Iran for 444 days were set free.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/336263e9-020510_matt_reagan12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Getting a HaircutJan. 23, 1981: President Reagan gets a haircut from Milton Pitts in the West Wing Barber Shop.Reagan Presidential Libraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c0d08b41-reagan2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Oval OfficeJan. 26: 1981: President Reagan eats lunch at his desk in the oval office.Reagan Presidential Libraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8f1c7087-reagan3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
At the White HouseMarch 6, 1981: President Reagan walks along the White House colonnade.Reagan Presidential Libraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b3c86e50-reagan4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Attempted Assassination of ReaganMarch 30, 1981: John Hinckley Jr. shot President Reagan and three others are wounded, including press secretary James BradyReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ac39030c-rtsky68.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Attempted Assassination of ReaganMarch 30, 1981: The bullet pierced Reagan's left lung, and he was rushed to George Washington University Hospital for emergency surgery. Brady ended up paralyzed. Hinckley remains in a mental institution after being found not guilty by reason of insanity.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/30263399-rtsky89.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Reagan DoodleJuly 29, 1981: President Reagan holds up one of his "doodles" to the press in the oval office.Reagan Presidential Libraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/04bc0e8d-reagan5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ready to MeetOct. 8, 1981: President Reagan awaits the meeting with former Presidents at the White House ground floor corridor.Reagan Presidential Libraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8649502f-reagan6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Reagan's First State of the UnionJan. 26, 1982: President Reagan makes a point during the first State of the Union speech of his presidency before a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. After Republican setbacks in the 1982 House elections, Reagan went to Congress with a message that echoes now: "The problems we inherited were far worse than ... expected; the recession was deeper ... than predicted."APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7f221acb-020510_matt_reagan2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Happy BirthdayFeb. 5, 1982: President Reagan blows out candles on his birthday cake in the Oval Office.Reagan Presidential Libraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/acf20b19-reagan7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
In MinnesotaFeb. 8, 1982: President Reagan speaks at a rally for Sen. Durenberger in Minneapolis, Minn.Reagan Presidential Libraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13689eaf-reagan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sharing a LaughSept. 29, 1982: President Reagan laughs with William Wilson, Walter Annenberg, William French Smith, and Charles Wick during a private dinner in the Yellow Oval Room.Reagan Presidential Libraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e79fee18-reagan8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Reagan in TexasOct. 11: 1982: President Reagan at a rally for Texas Republican Candidates in Irving, Texas.Reagan Presidential Libraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/reagan9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Reagan's Star Wars DefenseMarch 23, 1983: President Reagan proposes the Strategic Defense Initiative, commonly referred to as Star Wars. The plan was to use ground-based and space-based systems to protect the U.S. from attack by strategic nuclear missiles.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ca6a01a3-reagan_sdi.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
With the Air ForceMay 30, 1984: President Reagan salutes an Air Force cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement in Colorado Springs, Colo.Reagan Presidential Libraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/reagan10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A Trip with Lucky on Marine OneNov. 1, 1985: President Reagan aboard the helicopter with his dog "Lucky" on his lap.National Archiveshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c31744-13a_a.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Handshake Seen Around the WorldNov. 19, 1985: President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev greet each other in Switzerland. It was the first meeting between U.S. and U.S.S.R. heads of state in six years.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/020510_matt_reagan9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Reagan's First Meeting With GorbachevNov. 19, 1985: President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev begin talks in Switzerland. The two talked about reducing nuclear arsenals in their respective countries.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/020510_matt_reagan7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ready to FlyAug. 29, 1986: President Reagan throws paper airplane off the balcony at Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles, Calif.Reagan Presidential Libraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/reagan11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Reagan: 'Tear Down This Wall'June 12, 1987: President Reagan acknowledges the crowd after his speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin, where he said "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b3c86e50-020510_matt_reagan1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty SignedDec. 8, 1987: President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev sign the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty at the White House.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/020510_matt_reagan10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Reagan's Relationship With GorbachevDec. 8, 1987: Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev is with President Reagan at the White House to sign the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/020510_matt_reagan3reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Oval OfficeJuly 13, 1988: President Reagan working at his desk in the oval office.Reagan Presidential Libraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/reagan12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Saying GoodbyeJan. 20, 1989: President Reagan salutes as he boards the helicopter at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., on his last day as president.Reagan Presidential Libraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/reagan13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
