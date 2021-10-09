How 'Let's Go Brandon!' became a national social media sensation

Supporters of former President Trump and Americans dissatisfied with Joe Biden have turned the chant "Let’s Go Brandon!" into a massive social media viral trend that has shown up at sporting events, airports, memes, all the way to the former president’s Saturday rally in Iowa.

It started as a profane anti-Biden chant at college football games but went to a new level last Saturday when NBC reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown after he captured his first race victory at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway.

During the interview, Trump supporters took a page out of the book of other sports fans across the country by chanting "F*** Joe Biden" which could clearly be heard by NBC’s cameras.

Stavast, in an apparent attempt to steer the interview away from politics, reported that the crowd was really chanting, "Let’s Go Brandon!"

At that moment, the new viral sensation was born.

Memes, jokes, and comments immediately began to spread across the internet posted by Trump supporters mocking NBC’s coverage during the interview.

It took less than a day for the chant to make its way to major sporting events including a New York Jets NFL football game and a Boston Red Sox playoff baseball game .

At a Chicago airport, a man tricked an airline worker into saying the phrase "Let’s Go Brandon!" through the paging system.

President Joe Biden couldn’t escape the chant on a visit to Michigan the next week and was greeted by protesters on the side of the road chanting the viral message.

A "Let’s Go Brandon!" billboard was even spotted showing President Biden eating an ice cream cone.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has poked fun at President Biden multiple times using the phrase "Let's Go Brandon!" including in a Twitter post of a video showing protesters outside New York's Department of Education chanting "F*** Joe Biden."

"Let's Go Brandon!" Trump Jr. tweeted.

On Saturday, #LetsGoBrandon trended on Twitter and a plane was spotted above a scheduled Trump rally in Iowa trailing behind it a "Let’s Go Brandon!" banner.

Trump is set to speak to his supporters in Iowa on Saturday evening where many expect the "Let's Go Brandon!" frenzy to continue.