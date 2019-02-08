'Green New Deal' is like ‘Christmas and Hanukkah’ for the Trump campaign: Jonathan Swan

As Democrats begin the push for the government overhaul called the Green New Deal, Americans may hear more about the bill from Republicans, Axios reporter Jonathan Swan said.

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass, unveiled a blueprint of the Green New Deal.

During the Special Report “All-Star” panel, Swan, Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York, and The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway weighed in who in Washington D.C. ultimately benefits from this policy agenda.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL SHOW

Swan began by expressing the possibility that Republicans “are going to be talking more about the Green New Deal more than Democrats.”

“We’ve reached out to Schumer’s office, I’m pretty sure they were silent on this. Nancy Pelosi, you saw her comments,” Swan told the panel. “The Trump campaign, we’ve been talking to Trump’s political advisors, it’s like Christmas and Hanukkah and every other holiday has arrived. I’ve never seen them so joyful and full of glee. They’re gonna elevate this and talk about it til the cows come home.”

Byron York pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez called for spending 40-50 percent of GDP to fund the Green New Deal, which the government hasn’t spent since the U.S. entered World War II.

“The idea that most Americans would think that climate change is a World War II-like crisis is very unlikely,” York said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Mollie Hemingway called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s remarks that dismissed Green New Deal chatter a “shivving” despite its growing popularity within her party.

“I am not sure how well this will go over with average American voter, particularly given that there not really a constituency, there’s not really a case being made for why you need to upend your lives, destroy life as you know it, destroy wealth, destroy job opportunities, get rid of massive industries that employee thousands and millions of people and for what,” Hemingway elaborated.