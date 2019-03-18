'The Five' take on Beto O'Rourke's hand gestures

Beto O’Rourke made headlines after it was announced the former congressman raised over $6 million dollars in 24 hours to begin his presidential campaign -- but his growing number of hand gestures also caught the attention of “The Five” on Monday.

“Jesse, you know what, I think he’s stealing your ‘I am Watters, this is my world thing,’” Greg Gutfeld told his co-host Jesse Watters. “He’s doing it in every scene.”

Gutfeld earlier looked like a malfunctioning robot as he mocked O’Rourke’s criticism of the U.S.’s capitalist economy.

O'ROURKE APOLOGIZES FOR JOKE ABOUT WIFE

“As a guy who likes hand gestures I have to marvel at some of these,” Watters told Gutfeld before displaying a few of the hand gestures O’Rouke has used.

President Trump weighed in Friday at the White House suggesting that O'Rourke’s hand movements looked “crazy.”

“I think he’s got a lot of hand movement. I’ve never seen so much hand movement. I said, ‘Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?’” Trump told reporters. "I've actually never seen anything quite like it. Study it ― I’m sure you’ll agree.”

Tabloid TV show “Inside Edition” even asked if O’Rourke’s hand gestures could cost him the presidency.

While some commentators such as Gutfeld said the former congressman’s hand gestures were “absurd,” co-host Juan Williams pointed out that what’s not absurd was the amount of money O'Rourke had raised and how much Democrats took a shine to him.

“People say, ‘we don’t know him, we don’t know his positions.’ Guess what, people like this guy,” Williams said. “He has real energy and you’re seeing some of the Obama people flock to his campaign.”