'The Five' debate 'collusion' in Mueller report

Thursday’s release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was supposed to be the end of a two-year-long probe but as the “The Five” discovered Thursday, it may be only the beginning of a continuing debate between Democrats and Republicans.

The issue of whether President Trump obstructed justice led to a very tense moment between co-hosts Marie Harf, Dan Bongino and Jessie Watters.

MUELLER REPORT SHOWS PROBE DID NOT FIND COLLUSION EVIDENCE, REVEALS TRUMP EFFORTS TO SIDELINE KEY PLAYERS

“Why are they not apologizing for being wrong?” Bongino asked Harf, wondering why Democrats don’t just “take the loss” and admit they were wrong about the president colluding with Russia or obstructing justice.

“They are not wrong,” Harf responded. “If you look at Part Two of the report which is on obstruction. Mueller outlines multiple attempts -- “

“He didn't collude,” Bongino interrupted.

“Can I finish?” Harf retorted.

Thursday’s release of the Mueller report highlighted the partisanship on Capitol Hill, with Democrats calling for the unredacted report and continuing investigations while Republicans claim vindication and now want to focus on how the Mueller probe started in the first place.

Harf and Watters continued to argue their perceptions of the report.

Mueller "didn't say that in the report. He did not say that there was no collusion,” Harf said.

“You don't need to succeed in obstruction or have an underlying crime legally for it to be obstruction.”

RUDY GIULIANI ON THE RELEASE OF THE MUELLER REPORT: 'THIS PRESIDENT HAS BEEN TREATED TOTALLY UNFAIRLY'

“If that's your argument, the audience can't hear that. It's gobbledygook,” Watters said.

“It happens to be the truth, Jesse,” Harf responded.

“Collusion was a very simple thing to sell. Everybody understood that. Attempted obstruction of a crime that never happened, you can't sell that,” Watters said.

