'Texit' test: Texas lawmaker floats referendum to secede from U.S.

A Texas state lawmaker says he plans to introduce a referendum pushing for the state to secede from the U.S.

“The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation,” Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredricksburg, said in a statement.

The state legislature does not resume session until January, but Biedermann said his bill will rely on Article 1 Section 2 of the Texas Constitution which reads: “All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their benefit."

"The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient.”

Groups, such as the Texas Nationalists Movement, have long supported efforts to secede, and the 87th Texas Legislature has seen hundreds of such motions presented to them in the past.

Texas has left the union once before. After becoming a state in 1845, the Lone Star State seceded from the United States and joined the Confederate States of America in 1861. After the Civil War and Reconstruction, Texas was fully readmitted into the Union in 1870.