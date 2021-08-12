Texas Supreme Court halts order protecting fleeing Democratic lawmakers from arrest

The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday halted a Harris County judge’s order that protected Democratic lawmakers from arrest after they fled the state last month.

Texas Democrats fled Austin in order to prevent Republicans lawmakers from forming a quorum and passing controversial voting reform legislation.

TEXAS SUPREME COURT ALLOWS FOR ARREST OF DEMOCRATS WHO DON'T SHOW UP TO LEGISLATURE

"I'm disappointed in the decision by the Texas Supreme Court. We intend to fight this decision at the federal level," Texas state Rep. Ron Reynolds told Fox News immediately following the court’s decision.

Roughly 25 Texas lawmakers have remained in Washington, D.C., but Democrats who returned to Texas are now under threat of arrest if they do not willingly return to the state legislature to establish a quorum.

"I'm not sure how long we would be detained if captured," Reynolds said. "We have no plans to return to Austin yet to make quorum."

