Texas sheriff warns border crisis stretching police resources: 'We can't serve our citizens' the way we need

Val Verde County, Texas Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez warned on "Fox & Friends" Thursday of the growing border crisis and its impact on his community.

FAUCI’S SILENCE ON BORDER CRISIS IS DEAFENING, MEADOWS SAYS

JOE FRANK MARTINEZ: We're seeing a large number of individuals coming across from the countries of Honduras, Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela. This month alone, we've held for our Border Patrol partners 538 individuals from those countries. Those are just a wave of people coming through.

We just wait on the side of the river. One crossing point here in Val Verde County, Texas that all these individuals are coming through. We hold them for Border Patrol to arrive. They transport them to get them processed and once they’re processed, they're turned over to an NGO, and the NGO ships them out of my county.

We're basically on our own. Just the other day, 75 percent of my workforce for that shift was occupied assisting Border Patrol. So, when I have four deputy patrols working and three of them are tied up for the majority part of the day, we can't serve our citizens in our community the way we need to be serving them.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE