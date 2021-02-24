Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published

Widow of Texas congressman who died from COVID-19 to seek his former seat

'I'm running for Congress to continue my husband's legacy,' Susan Wright says

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Susan Wright, the widow of Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, who died earlier in February after contracting COVID-19, announced Wednesday that she will seek the seat he held in Congress.

"Ron always fought for the people and conservative values of the 6th District," Susan Wright said in a statement. "I'm asking the voters of Ellis, Navarro and Tarrant Counties to help me continue the fight for stronger borders, lower taxes and the precious right to life in Washington."

RON WRIGHT: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT LATE TEXAS REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN

Wright, who had battled cancer for years, announced Jan. 21 that he was experiencing "minor" COVID-19 symptoms. He was admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas and died on Feb. 7.

Wright's office announced at the time that Susan Wright had also been hospitalized with COVID-19 and was "by his side" when the congressman passed at age 67.

In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, fourth from right, on Capitol Hill in Washington during the opening session of the 116th Congress. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, fourth from right, on Capitol Hill in Washington during the opening session of the 116th Congress. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) ((AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Wright was the first sitting member to die after testing positive for coronavirus. He had represented Texas' 6th Congressional District since 2019.

On Wednesday, Susan Wright touted her experience as district director for two Texas state lawmakers and a member of the State Repubican Executive Committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The taxpayers of the 6th District deserve a proven conservative in Congress who will stand up for them and do whatever it takes to stop the radical left’s socialist government takeover," Susan Wright said. "I'm running for Congress to continue my husband's legacy by supporting economic growth, reforming our broken health care system and defending Texas conservative values."

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., died after contracting coronavirus at the age of 41 in December before he could take office. Letlow's widow Julia Letlow announced in January that she's running in the special election to replace him.

-

More from Politics