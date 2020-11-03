Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Former Texas state senator offering $5G rewards for tips on voter fraud

Concerns about voter fraud have swirled in Texas

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
A former Texas state senator is offering $5,000 rewards out of his own pocket for tips on voter fraud that lead to criminal convictions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"For me, the foundation of our country is to make sure we have fair and honest elections. ... This is a nonpartisan issue," former state Sen. Don Huffines told Fox News on Tuesday. "The most important thing that really matters in an election is who counts the votes."

Huffines reward applies to individuals who call or email tips to Direct Action Texas, an election integrity organization. Huffines promised to keep all tips in confidence.

POLL WATCHER SUBMITS AFFIDAVIT ALLEGING HOUSTON JUDGE AND ELECTION STAFF COMMITTED VOTER FRAUD: REPORT

His offer is meant to be a "broad sweep" to track down ballot harvesting, noncitizens voting or even software manipulation, Huffines said.

"I’m happy to pay it," Huffines said. "Hopefully I don’t have to, but I am committed to doing what I can."

Concerns about voter fraud have swirled in Texas. In October, a retired police officer and poll watcher submitted a sworn affidavit to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office alleging that he personally witnessed an election judge and staff members committing voter fraud.

Don Huffines attend the bachelors brunch for the 62nd International Debutante Ball at Sidecar at P.J. Clarke's on Nov. 26, 2016, in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Don Huffines attend the bachelors brunch for the 62nd International Debutante Ball at Sidecar at P.J. Clarke's on Nov. 26, 2016, in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Before that, a Texas mayoral candidate was arrested after allegedly sending 84 applications for mail-in ballots.

Fox News' inquiry to the Texas Secretary of State's office was not immediately returned.

Fox News' Bradford Betz and Megan Henney contributed to this report.

