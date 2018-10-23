Texas Republicans offer all-expenses-paid trip for Pelosi to campaign for Dems

The campaign for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott poked fun at the state’s Democratic Party Tuesday, offering to pay for a visit by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., so she can “witness firsthand” the success Republican policies have had under Abbott.

Texans for Greg Abbott sent the letter offering an all-expenses-paid trip for Pelosi. Campaign manager John Jackson said the Democratic Party has looked to her in the past for “financial backing,” and as a model for “socialist policies.”

“This would be a great opportunity for Texas voters to get a glimpse of what California-style policies would mean for our great state,” the letter read.

“This campaign visit would provide Leader Pelosi with the opportunity to witness firsthand how our commitment to freedom and limited government has resulted in tremendous success and prosperity for the people of Texas.”

Jackson said that the campaign would pay for Pelosi’s airfare, hotel and daily expenses, and would even “proved a list of Texas’ finest barbecue establishments” so she could enjoy the “full Texas experience.”

The political ad poked fun at the state’s Democratic Party as Abbott enjoys a 58 percent lead over opponent Lupe Valdez, the former Dallas County sheriff.

“This is the same Nancy Pelosi who said that sanctuary cities make us 'safer' and who referred to tax cuts for the American people as 'crumbs' — statements that are in lockstep with gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez and the entire Texas Democrat Party,” the letter read.

Abbott is favored to win a second term, but if Valdez were to get elected, he would become Texas' first Hispanic, openly gay governor.