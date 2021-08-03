Texas Rep. Chip Roy calls for impeachment of President Biden, DHS Secretary Mayorkas

Texas Rep. Chip Roy is calling for the impeachment of both President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over their response to the flow of illegal immigrants across the southern border over the past six months.

"Over the past several months, President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have blatantly and consistently refused to do their constitutional duty to take care that the immigration laws be faithfully executed, as required by Article II, endangering countless American and foreign lives in the process," Roy told Fox News Tuesday.

After conservative radio host Jesse Kelly described the border crisis as "more impeachable than Watergae" Monday, Roy retweeted the message and wrote "Co-sponsor. #ImpeachBiden #ImpeachMayorkas."

Then on Tuesday, he retweeted Fox News’ Bill Melugin’s reporting on Border Patrol buses releasing hundreds of migrants in McAllen, Texas.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION RESUMES FAST-TRACK DEPORTATION FLIGHTS FOR MIGRANTS DENIED ASYLUM

"The Border is in total chaos," Roy wrote. "#ImpeachBiden #ImpeachMayorkas #Title42 #BidenBorderCrisis."

Title 42 refers to a Trump-era health rule that allows for the expulsion of arriving migrants due to coronavirus concerns that the Biden administration has been accused of flouting. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the policy Tuesday, but many migrants are still being released from custody into the U.S.

Melugin reported that buses and vans were pulling into McAllen at regular intervals, releasing hundreds of migrants and leaving Border Patrol "overwhelmed."

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had a similar response Monday, noting that the surge was continuing amid Democrats’ domestic calls for renewed coronavirus restrictions.

BORDER PATROL UNION OFFICIAL WARNS COVID-POSITIVE MIGRANTS BEING RELEASED INTO US ‘DAY IN, DAY OUT’

"Biden and Harris have created a national security crisis & they are making you pay for it, while telling Americans they have to mask up, vaccinate, and prepare to lockdown again," she tweeted.

Over the weekend, Melugin shared drone footage showing hundreds of migrants in Border Patrol custody under the Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, Texas, near a common crossing of the Rio Grande.

U.S. officials reported this month that they had encountered 55,805 members of families with children in June, up 25% from the previous month. That figure still remains far below the high of 88,587 in May 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, announced last week that he would deploy the Texas National Guard to help troopers make arrests at the border.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.