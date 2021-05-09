Texas mayor resigns after DUI upgraded to felony due to previous drunken driving arrests

A Texas mayor submitted his resignation Thursday after his latest DUI arrest was upgraded to a felony because of two previous drunken driving arrests, according to reports.

Nin Hulett, mayor of Granbury, Texas, a small town outside Dallas, was arrested in the town shortly after midnight April 25, according to the Hood County News in Granbury.

"I am truly thankful for the opportunity to serve my city these past ten years," Hulett, 68, said in a statement," FOX 4 in Dallas reported. "Our City staff and City employees are truly among the best in the State, and I am proud to count out many involved citizens as friends and neighbors. Granbury has a special place in my heart, and I look forward to watching our city grow and prosper."

Hulett was previously arrested in Missouri in 1999 and by Fort Worth police in 2007, according to the Dallas Morning News.

CUOMO COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR RESIGNS, JOINS OTHERS WHO HAVE JUMPED SHIP AMID SCANDALS

After the 2007 arrest, Hulett was sentenced to 90 days in jail and probation after he crashed his car into another vehicle. He had a blood-alcohol reading of 0.122, according to the County News.

In the Missouri arrest, he completed his probation and his record was closed, the paper reported.

Hulett reportedly turned himself in last Monday after a warrant was issued and he was charged with a third-degree felony. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.

Hulett was in his third term as mayor of Granbury and has served since 2013.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If his resignation is accepted by the city council, the mayor pro tem will take over until an election is held, the paper reported.

The city council plans to meet Monday to consider accepting his resignation, FOX 4 reported.