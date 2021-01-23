Texas man who tweeted 'Assassinate AOC' before storming Capitol arrested

The FBI has arrested a Texas man who tweeted "Assassinate AOC" before taking part in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

Garrett Miller’s arrest was for a combination of his part in the Capitol riots, where five were killed, and his online threats. The FBI was tipped off by local law enforcement of Miller’s involvement through videos he posted to Twitter. One such video’s caption read: "From inside congress."

On Jan. 6, shortly after the riots, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted: "Impeach." Miller, 34, replied to the tweet: "Assassinate AOC."

Miller’s was charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority."

Law enforcement then found a post from Miller to Facebook that read: "I am about to drive across the country for this trump shit. On Monday . . .Some crazy shit going to happen this week. Dollar might collapse. . . . civil war could start . . .not sure what to do in DC."

Miller then posted a selfie from inside the Capitol. A friend on Facebook commented: "bro you got in?! Nice!" Miller replied, "Just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol."

On news of Miller’s arrest, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, "Just wanted to incriminate myself a little." "Well, you did!" she added.

Another user on Facebook asked, "Were you in the building?" Miller responded, "Yah ... we charged . . . We where [sic] going in . . . No matter what . . . Decided before the trump speech. . . I charged the back gates myself with an anti masker."

In another tweet, Miller said: "They are right next time we bring the guns." On Instagram, Miller divulged he "had a rope in [his] bag on that day."

Discussing the shooting of a rioter by U.S. Capitol Police, "We going to get a hold of [the USCP officer] and hug his neck with a nice rope[.]" Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot by law enforcement while trying to climb through a broken window in the House chamber.

Miller continued to make threats until his Twitter account was revoked.

"Mr. Miller takes responsibility for his actions taken on January 6 on behalf of his support for former President Trump and wants to move forward and put this behind him. He has the support of his family and his comments reflect misguided political hyperbole that will not be repeated," his attorney, Clint Broden said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News.