Texas lawmakers spar over election bill

Texas lawmakers sparred over voting legislation into the late evening Thursday.

Republicans say the legislation includes new measures that would lead to better election security, while Democrats argue it will suppress voter access, especially for those minority communities.

Lawmakers were set to vote on the Republican-sponsored election Thursday after Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis signed that state’s election bill into law. The State House of Representatives debated the measure with the possibility it would pass and get sent to the Senate, according to reports.

The bill’s author, Rep. Briscoe Cain, said the legislation, would help to protect voters and prevent future election crimes. He said it wasn't in response to the 2020 elections, which he deemed was fair.

"The purpose of this is to make it even more safe and secure," Cain said, according to FOX 4 of Dallas/Fort Worth. "The constitution commands the legislature to pass legislation to attack fraud and to preserve the purity of the ballot box, and I’ve seen a lot of polling suggesting the trust in our elections process is down."

Democrats, however, raised questions about voter suppression and how the bill might have unequal negative effects on voters of color.

"Criminalizing things that could be a simple mistake could be a deterrent to finding poll workers," said Rep. Jessica Gonzalez, a Dallas Democrat and House election committee vice-chair, according to The Wall Street Journal. "I think it’s a terrible piece of legislation."

"So if it’s not broken, what are we trying to fix?" Gonzalez added. "I mean that old saying, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ Right?"

Cain pushed back, saying he doesn't believe the "bill suppresses any votes," according to the Dallas Morning News.

The legislation would make it more difficult for an election worker to remove poll watchers and would ban public officials from distributing applications for mail-in ballots, the paper reported. It would also increase penalties and place additional restrictions on voters who require assistance – among other things.

Earlier Thursday, Democrats vowed to file more than 100 amendments to fight and limit the impact of the legislation.

"My Democratic colleagues and I have more than 100 amendments," Rep. James Talarico tweeted Thursday afternoon before the battle on the floor kicked off. "We're prepared to fight this all night. Good trouble. Necessary trouble."

Following three hours of debate, the House voted on one, which failed along partisan lines, the Morning News reported.

Democrats showed greater opposition to the Senate version of the bill, according to reports. Last week, Republicans on a House committee substituted in a House version of the bill, taking out the most controversial Senate provisions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign the bill into law.