Texas House passes bill legalizing lemonade stands run by kids; next stop is Senate

The Texas House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would legalize lemonade stands run by children.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Matt Krause, sought to legalize what's typically considered a harmless hobby or fundraiser that kids participate in for fun. Lemonade stands and other stands that sold nonalcoholic beverages and were operated by minors were previously illegal in Texas because of sanitation concerns.

On Tuesday, when HB 234 received initial approval, Krause said it was "lemonade freedom day," according to the Dallas News. "It's a great day for our Texas entrepreneurs."

Once the bill passed on Wednesday, the congressman said, "Yesterday was one small step for lemonade, today is one giant leap for young entrepreneurs."

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott made his support of the bill known on Tuesday, tweeting that "it's a shame that a law for this is even needed."

George P. Bush, son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and land commissioner for Texas, posted a video of himself buying lemonade from enthusiastic children for $1 on Tuesday before the measure was approved.

"So HB 234 would allow children in Texas to set up a lemonade stand. Can't think of anything more basic, more entrepreneurial, more creative for a child to begin the idea of learning the value of a dollar," Bush said. "Literally, the value of a dollar today is buying just a glass of lemonade."

He said the legislation "goes far to build imagination and creativity in our great state.

Krause said the idea to legalize the stands came after County Time Lemonade ran a promotion called "Legal-Ade" that paid for fines and permits for children in the U.S. who couldn't legally operate lemonade stands.

The bill now moves to the Senate for approval.