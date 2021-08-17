Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.

"Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," his office said in a statement.

"Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently," it continued. "The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment. 

"Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative."

