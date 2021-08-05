Texas Gov. Abbott calls for second special session of legislature after Dems skipped out on first

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for a second special session of the state legislature to begin the day after the first one is set to end, after Democrats fled Texas to ensure there was no quorum to vote on an election security bill.

In a Thursday proclamation, Abbott called for the next special session to begin Saturday at noon, after the current session is set to end Friday.

"I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve," Abbott said in a statement.

In addition to elections and bail, the topics to be discussed include border security, education during the coronavirus pandemic (including ensuring that masks and vaccines are not mandatory for those attending), transgender athletes in youth sports, and critical race theory.

"Passing these Special Session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State," Abbott said.

Democrats from the Texas State House boarded a plane and left the state for Washington, D.C. after the Abbott called the first special session. They said they left in protest of a bill that would provide tougher election security.

Proposed measures in would ban drive-through voting, make it a crime for public officials to offer or send vote-by-mail applications to those who have not requested one, and require third parties who assist voters or drive three or more people to the polls to complete a document with personal information and stating whether or not they are paid by a candidate or political committee.

Democrats claim that the bill is really meant to target minority voters and make it more difficult for them to cast ballots.

After the Democrats went to the nation's capital to protest the bill, Abbott called for them to be arrested for the purpose of being brought back to the State House to rejoin their colleagues. As long as they remain outside Texas, state officials do not have jurisdiction to do this.

Fox News' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.