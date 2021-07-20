Expand / Collapse search
Democrats

Texas Democrats in DC: Photos of their trip

A delegation of Texas Democrats left for Washington, DC, over their state's elections bill.

    Texas state House Democrats arriving at a news conference on voting rights outside the U.S. Capitol on July 13. 
    (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
    Texas State Rep. Chris Turner (D-District 101) (3rd L), chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, Texas State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer (D-District 116) (2nd L), U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) (3rd R) and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) (2nd R) during a news conference on voting rights outside the U.S. Capitol on July 13.
    (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
    Members listen before Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Democrats from the Texas state legislature at the American Federation of Teachers on July 13.
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Vice President Kamala Harris meeting with Democrats from the Texas state legislature July 13.
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Flanked by Texas state House Democrats, U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) (L) speaking as Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) (R) listens during a news conference on voting rights outside the U.S. Capitol on July 13.
    (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
     Texas state House Democrat Rep. Senfronia Thompson (TX-141) speaking to members of the media at a news conference on voting rights July 13.
     (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
    Flanked by Texas state House Democrats, U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) (C) speaks as Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) (R) and Texas State Rep. Chris Turner (D-District 101) (L), chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, listening during a news conference on voting rights July 13.
     (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
