Texas Democrats in DC: Photos of their trip
A delegation of Texas Democrats left for Washington, DC, over their state's elections bill.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/Texas-dems-walking.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Texas state House Democrats arriving at a news conference on voting rights outside the U.S. Capitol on July 13.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/Texas-dems-walking.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/Texas-Dems-speaking-in-DC.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Texas State Rep. Chris Turner (D-District 101) (3rd L), chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, Texas State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer (D-District 116) (2nd L), U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) (3rd R) and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) (2nd R) during a news conference on voting rights outside the U.S. Capitol on July 13.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/Texas-Dems-speaking-in-DC.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/texas-dems-meeting-with-Kamala-Harris-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Members listen before Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Democrats from the Texas state legislature at the American Federation of Teachers on July 13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/texas-dems-meeting-with-Kamala-Harris-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/Texas-dems-in-DC-with-Kamala-Harris.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Vice President Kamala Harris meeting with Democrats from the Texas state legislature July 13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/Texas-dems-in-DC-with-Kamala-Harris.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/Texas-dems-in-DC-oath.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Flanked by Texas state House Democrats, U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) (L) speaking as Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) (R) listens during a news conference on voting rights outside the U.S. Capitol on July 13.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/Texas-dems-in-DC-oath.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/texas-dems-in-DC-being-interviewed.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Texas state House Democrat Rep. Senfronia Thompson (TX-141) speaking to members of the media at a news conference on voting rights July 13.(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/texas-dems-in-DC-being-interviewed.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/Texas-Dems-in-D.C-speaking.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Flanked by Texas state House Democrats, U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) (C) speaks as Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) (R) and Texas State Rep. Chris Turner (D-District 101) (L), chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, listening during a news conference on voting rights July 13.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/07/918/516/Texas-Dems-in-D.C-speaking.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 6