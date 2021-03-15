Texas rancher sounds alarm on migrant surge: Smugglers 'driving right through fences' onto property

South Texas rancher Emily Lord King, a border resident, weighed in on what she is experiencing regarding the migration surge under President Biden, telling "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday that law enforcement wasn't prepared for the change "we saw overnight."

"I don’t think they have the resources," King told host Harris Faulkner. "And now we have human smugglers that are driving right through fences onto our property."

"They’re [members of law enforcement are] not apprehending everyone that’s in those vehicles and they’re left on our property running loose," she continued. "We don’t feel safe."

She stressed that the situation "changed overnight for us."

"We had one incident in the last four years and we’ve had one a week since the middle of January," King said.

King appeared on "The Faulkner Focus" with Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who was touring the southern border, on Monday.

Speaking from Carrizo Springs, Texas Roy warned that Americans and immigrants "are in danger" and said "it’s the Biden administration’s fault all for crass political purposes."

Roy made the comments as he, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and 11 other House Republicans are at the southern border as the GOP continues to hammer President Biden over immigration.

Roy, McCarthy, R-Calif., and other Republicans have blamed Biden himself for the massive surge in border crossings since he took office.

Biden in his first two months in office has aimed to reverse a number of Trump-era immigration policies. He started rolling back the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the "remain in Mexico" policy, ended a number of asylum policies that the Biden administration claims have closed to the border to asylum-seekers, and more.

BORDER ENCOUNTERS TOP 100,000 IN FEBRUARY AS MIGRANT CRISIS SPIRALS

"There’s one thing that changed in the last couple of months and it was the incoming Biden administration," Roy said on Monday, noting that he was standing outside a facility run by BCFS (Baptist Child and Family Services) that contracts with HHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) that as of Monday night will be "at capacity."

"They’re going to have 950 kids in there," Roy said.

"A good chunk of them are positive with COVID and this is all a direct result of a wide open borders policy by the Biden administration, failure to finish the fence, but most importantly they’re basically turning DHS [Department of Homeland Security] into a welcome mat and they’re just encouraging more dangerous journeys for kids."

Democrats have insisted that Republicans are blowing the situation at the border out of proportion.

The border visit by the group of Republicans follows a visit to the border by a delegation of senior Biden administration officials earlier this month. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice were among the group that visited facilities for both Border Patrol and Health and Human Services facilities on the border, according to the White House.

The Biden administration has emphasized that it is following the law on the border and not simply letting anybody in the country.

Meanwhile, encounters by Customs and Border Patrol (CPB) with migrants skyrocketed in February, the full first month of Biden's presidency, to more than 100,000.

So far, encounters in FY 2021 to date is 97% higher than FY 2020 and 24% higher than FY 2019 -- when there was a crisis at the border.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.