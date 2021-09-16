Migrant numbers under Texas bridge double to 8,000+ in 24 hours: 'Out of control'

FIRST ON FOX: The number of migrants, predominantly from Haiti, waiting under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas has doubled to more than 8,000 in a single day, with sources telling Fox News that the situation is "out of control" and Border Patrol is overwhelmed.

Drone footage from Fox News shows the number of migrants under the bridge, who are just waiting to be apprehended by Border Patrol, has surged within a single day.

DRONE FOOTAGE SHOWS THOUSANDS OF MIGRANTS UNDER BRIDGE IN DEL RIO, TEXAS AS LOCAL FACILITIES OVERWHELMED



On Wednesday, the numbers were more than 4,000 but by Thursday morning that number had spiked to approximately 8,200, a source told Fox. A source told Fox that Border Patrol was overwhelmed and that the situation is "out of control."

Meanwhile, a law enforcement source said that a large majority of the migrants are Haitians and more are arriving at the bridge by the minute.

It is the latest scene of chaos at the border as the Biden administration continues to struggle to handle a continued and relentless migrant surge, which has overwhelmed authorities and led to Republican claims that the administration’s immigration policies are to blame.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Wednesday that there were 208,887 migrant encounters in August, a slight decline from the 212,000 encounters in July and the second month in a row where the number of encounters breached the 200,000 mark. Fox News first reported the numbers.

Of those encounters, 44% resulted in an expulsion under Title 42 public health protections, but just 19% of the more than 86,000 family unit encounters ended in a Title 42 expulsion.

The 208,887 number for August represents a 317% increase over last August 2020 which saw 50,014 encounters — and a 233% increase over August 2019, where there were 62,707 amid that year's border crisis.

The Biden administration has blamed the Trump administration for sealing off legal pathways to asylum, while pushing a strategy that includes a strong focus on tackling root causes like violence, corruption and poverty in Central America.

Republicans have blamed the Biden administration’s rollback of Trump-era policies like border wall construction and the Migrant Protection Protocols. Republicans immediately pointed to the footage as proof that the Biden strategy is not working.

"The Biden Border Crisis continues to spiral out of control," tweeted Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M.

Meanwhile the Biden administration has begun to fly those expelled via Title 42 deeper into Mexico amid concerns that migrants are making multiple attempts to cross the border.

It was also recently dealt a legal defeat when the Supreme Court refused to stay an order forcing it to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols.