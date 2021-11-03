Border Patrol in Texas nab 2 illegal immigrant child sex offenders in under 2 hours

Border Patrol agents in Texas on Monday nabbed two illegal immigrant child sex offenders in less than two hours – the latest apprehension of illegal immigrants with criminal convictions.

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said agents near Rio Grande City apprehended a previously deported Guatemalan national coming over as part of a group of migrants.

BORDER PATROL AGENTS IN TEXAS CATCH MS-13 MEMBERS, INCLUDING ONE SOUGHT FOR CHILD SEX OFFENSE

A records check revealed the man was a registered sex offender who was arrested in 2019 for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14. He was convicted and sentenced to 180 days in jail and five years probation earlier this year -- and also has an active warrant in California.

According to CBP, about an hour later Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in Brownsville requested help from agents after a suspect fled during a traffic stop. Border Patrol took the man into custody, and discovered he is a Mexican national who was convicted in 2011 after an arrest for sexual assault on a 12-year-old. He was sentenced to six years in jail and was deported this year.

The arrests are the latest criminals to be apprehended at the border, often coming across as part of groups of migrants seeking to enter the U.S.

Last month, agents in Texas nabbed three MS-13 gang members, traveling into the U.S. among groups of migrants – including one who was being sought for an alleged sexual assault on a child. Earlier in the month, CBP announced further arrests of both gang members and sex offenders coming into the U.S. illegally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were more than 1.7 million migrant encounters at the southern border in Fiscal Year 2021. Among those, 10,763 encounters involved criminal illegal immigrants, up from 2,438 in FY 2020.

In FY 2021, that included 488 convictions for sex offenses, up from 156 in FY 2020.