Texas AG Paxton on court win against Biden's 100-day deportation freeze: 'No one's above the law'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox News Primetime" Wednesday to discuss a federal judge's decision to order a temporary hold on President Biden's 100-day deportation freeze.

United States District Judge Drew Tipton's decision comes on the heels of a lawsuit brought by Paxton last week.

"We brought this lawsuit for a couple of reasons," Paxton told host Maria Bartiromo. "One, we had an agreement, [with] Texas and Homeland Security, that they wouldn't make any major shifts in immigration policy without giving us sufficient notice to adjust. Second, federal law specifically requires that deportations take place if people are here illegally, and this president has decided to ignore what's been passed by Congress ... which we then think is a violation of the U.S. Constitution."



The moratorium set forth by Judge Tipton will last a total of 14 days but Paxton is confident that the ruling will open the eyes of other attorneys general across the nation.

KEN PAXTON: It sends a signal that these courts, these judges are open to hearing about the law and what's actually going on. And so I would encourage my fellow attorneys general across the country to look at what's going on, and whether these are executive orders or just edicts, no one's above the law, including the president ... I'm hopeful that a lot of attorneys general across this country will say, "No, we cannot allow this to happen in our state."

We have all kinds of issues with it. We're a border state, we had a president previously that was dealing with that issue. Effectively, we're starting to make progress with the wall, which shows great results. We didn't have these mass migrations from Central America. Those had been pretty much stopped ... It's an open invitation to come to our state and then move across America. That's a great cost to Texans in so many ways.