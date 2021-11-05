Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas AG blasts Biden admin after DOJ sues state over 'much needed' election integrity law

Paxton says the law expands voting hours in the Lone Star State

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton slammed the Biden administration's decision to sue his state over its newly enacted election integrity law.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced this week that his Justice Department is suing Texas over Senate Bill 1, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in September, claiming that it implements "restrictive voting measures" that violate the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, l, and Attorney General Ken Paxton hold a press conference to address a Texas federal court's decision on the immigration lawsuit filed by 26 states challenging President Obama. Paxton was indicted Monday on three counts of securities fraud unrelated to his official duties. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL SUES BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, SLAMS 'FLATLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL' FEDERAL VACCINE MANDATE

Paxton has pledged to fight the Department of Justice in court and called the bill "much needed" in a Thursday Twitter post.

Paxton told Fox News Digital on Friday that the law actually expands the ability to vote in Texas.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on October 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Justice Department will prioritize redlining investigations with Garland pledging the crackdown on discriminatory lending would be unprecedented in its aggressiveness. (Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images)

TEXAS, BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TRADE LAWSUITS OVER HOT-BUTTON ISSUES

"It’s absolutely true that the bill expands voting hours," Paxton said. "We’re one of the most generous states in the country for early voting and giving access to voting but the Biden administration is looking to run states."

Paxton said the lawsuit against his state is part of the "intrusive" nature of the Biden administration who he says is attempting to punish states who "don’t fall in line with them."

Paxton said that Garland’s Justice Department has not communicated with Texas at any stage during the bill’s creation, to its passing, to the day they filed the lawsuit.

Texas Gov Greg Abbott shows off Senate Bill 1, also known as the election integrity bill, after he signed it into law in Tyler, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The sweeping bill signed Tuesday by the two-term Republican governor further tightens Texas’ strict voting laws. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Texas Gov Greg Abbott shows off Senate Bill 1, also known as the election integrity bill, after he signed it into law in Tyler, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The sweeping bill signed Tuesday by the two-term Republican governor further tightens Texas’ strict voting laws. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (AP Photo/LM Otero)

"No heads up, no communication, no suggestions while the legislation was being debated, no help, no guidance, just a smack in the face for not toeing the line with whatever Joe Biden orders our state to do," Paxton said.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

