Supreme Court allowing Texas abortion law to take effect sparks intense reactions on both sides

Both sides of the abortion debate reacted strongly after the Supreme Court rejected an attempt to halt Texas' controversial law S.B. 8.

The law effectively limits abortions after six weeks of conception. "No child should have her skull crushed and be ripped into pieces in an abortion," tweeted Live Action President Lila Rose.

She was referring to surgical abortions that involve dismembering the fetus before evacuating it in pieces.

"This is an historic moment in the fight to protect women and children from abortion," said Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. "We’re excited to see the Heartbeat Act save lives starting today and stand with our allies on the front lines serving mothers and families."

"The American people are eager to humanize our extreme, outdated abortion laws. This law reflects the scientific reality that unborn children are human beings, with beating hearts by six weeks."

Planned Parenthood, the nation's leading abortion provider, vowed to continue fighting.

"Texas’s S.B. 8 violates Texan’s rights but the Supreme Court has let it go into effect," it tweeted. "We aren’t backing down and are still fighting. Everyone deserves access to abortion. #BansOffOurBodies"

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said the organization's centers would remain open. "To be clear: Planned Parenthood health centers remain open, and we are here to help Texans navigate this dangerous law," she said. "We will continue to fight in the courts for abortion rights and access."

NARAL Pro-Choice America tweeted: "With the Supreme Court refusing to act last night, #SB8 goes into effect – banning abortion at 6 weeks of pregnancy, before most know they’re pregnant, and incentivizing anti-choice vigilantes to enforce the law. This dystopian ban is a direct violation of our reproductive freedom."

Others like March for Life added their reactions. "The law currently in effect in Texas highlights the humanity of children in the womb who have a detectable heartbeat by six weeks of development," said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, in a statement to Fox News.

"States have the right to act on what science and ethics clearly tell us, which is that these children have their whole life ahead of them and deserve our protection. Pro-life legislators in Texas and Governor Abbott deserve credit for their efforts to defend vulnerable human life."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted: "Under the cover of darkness, by choosing to do nothing, the Supreme Court allowed an unconstitutional abortion ban in Texas to go into effect last night. Their decision doesn’t change the fact that reproductive rights are human rights. We'll fight for them."

