Texas governor urges Georgia Republicans to 'overwhelm polls' in Senate runoffs

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday urged Georgia Republicans to "overwhelm the polls with a tidal wave of votes" in the upcoming Senate runoffs.

The twin Jan. 5 elections will determine whether Democrats or Republicans take control of the Senate in 2021. If Democrats win both seats, the party will hold sway over both chambers of Congress and the White House.

GOP leaders have grown increasingly worried that supporters of President Trump, dispirited by his unfounded claims that he lost the Nov. 3 election because it was "rigged," will decide their votes don't matter and shun the polls, handing victory to the Democrats.

"Georgia Republicans, if you don’t vote in the upcoming election for the United States Senate, then Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will be running the United States," Abbott tweeted Saturday. "Overwhelm the polls with a tidal wave of votes to prevent the socialist agenda from hijacking America."

His tweet came in response to a video of Vice President Mike Pence speaking Friday at a rally in Georgia, where he was joined by GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas.

Trump will be campaigning for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Georgia on Saturday.

Former President Barack Obama took part a day earlier in a virtual rally via Zoom for Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Ron Klain, President-elect Joe Biden's pick for White House chief of staff, said Biden planned to campaign in Georgia before the election.

Georgia law requires candidates to garner at least 50% of the vote in the November election to win, and because neither Perdue nor Loeffler met that threshold, the state is holding runoffs.