Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he regrets wearing Confederate uniform in college yearbook

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
In this 1980 University of Auburn yearbook photo, released by the office of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Lee is pictured in a Confederate states costume while attending the university.

In this 1980 University of Auburn yearbook photo, released by the office of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Lee is pictured in a Confederate states costume while attending the university. (Office of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee via AP)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he regrets dressing in a Confederate uniform for an "Old South" fraternity party at Auburn University, as seen in a 1980 yearbook photo.

"While I never intentionally acted in an insensitive way, with 40 years of hindsight, I have come to realize that was insensitive and have come to regret that," the Republican governor told The Tennessean.

MORE CONFEDERATE LICENSE PLATES THAN EVER ON TENNESEE ROADS

A spokeswoman for Lee confirmed on Thursday that Auburn's 1980 yearbook includes a photo of the governor and another man in Confederate uniforms.

Lee was 17 when joined the university's Kappa Alpha fraternity. The fraternity ended the tradition in 1992, a school spokesman said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His office declined to provide any additional comment on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.