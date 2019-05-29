Ted Cruz slams Ilhan Omar over now-deleted tweet on immigration

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex, called out Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, over a now-deleted tweet that suggested having a merit-based immigration system would disadvantage Latino migrants.

Earlier this month, President Trump unveiled his plans for immigration reform, including the installation of a merit-based system that grants migrants entry into the United States based on their trade, skill level, and education.

On Tuesday night, Omar slammed Trump's proposal in a tweet that has since been deleted from her Twitter page.

A "merit based" immigration policy is fueled by racism towards the Latinx community," Omar wrote. "Our immigration policies shouldn't be based on discrimination, fear, or bigotry. We should welcome immigrants to our country and offer a simple way to citizenship."

That sparked a ton of blowback from critics.

Sen. Cruz also weighed in and called out the Democratic Party for apparently believing that "Hispanic immigrants can’t qualify for skills-based legal immigration."

"As the son of a Cuban immigrant whose Dad came to get a math degree & become a computer programmer, I’m troubled that Dems seem to believe Hispanic immigrants can’t qualify for skills-based legal immigration," Cruz tweeted. "Bringing in more scientists, engineers & doctors is good for US jobs."

Rep. Omar's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.