Sen. Ted Cruz rips second impeachment trial, predicts Trump will be acquitted

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Wednesday on "America’s Newsroom" that the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is a "mistake" and "doomed to failure."

The former president was impeached on Jan. 13, one week after violent pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol as Congress was certifying the results of President Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. The Senate will continue the impeachment trial proceedings this afternoon.

Cruz predicted the second impeachment trial will not succeed and Trump will be acquitted.



TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

SEN. TED CRUZ: "Well, I think we'll see the trial continue for the rest of the week. It is reminiscent of Shakespeare that it is full of sound and fury and yet signifying nothing. I think are you going to see a lot of partisan table pounding. You’re going to see a lot of effort to pull on emotion. We saw the beginning of that with the Hollywood video that the House managers began with. I think we'll see a lot more of that today and tomorrow.

At the end of the day, it is not going to succeed. President Trump is going to be acquitted. In order to convict him, it takes 67 votes. There are not 67 votes. Every senator knows that, the House managers know that. Everybody knows that. But they are going through political theater and they’re going through political theater because for four years congressional Democrats, they have been obsessed and consumed with hatred for President Trump. It really defines who the Democratic Party is ...

They have a new Democratic president, a Democratic House, a Democratic Senate, and instead of working on the very real problems we have in this country; we have tens of millions of Americans out of work, we have millions of kids who are not going to school, and yet the Democrats aren't trying to fix those problems. Instead, they want to go through a circus of an impeachment trial that they know is doomed to failure. I think it's a mistake but unfortunately, it's the path that the congressional Democrats have put us on."