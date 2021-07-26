Ted Cruz mocks Texas Democrats; ‘No Miller Lite?’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took a jab at Texas Democrats after a group took to Twitter to assemble care packages for lawmakers who've decamped in Washington, D.C., in an effort to block GOP-backed voting bills by denying quorum.

The Dallas Democrats said it will be "collecting Dr. Pepper, salsa, hard candy, hairspray, travel toiletries, hand sanitizers, sewing kits, first aid, and/or $ to pay shipping." The group also posted where it'll be meeting.

TEXAS DEMOCRATS TO REMAIN IN WASHINGTON THROUGHOUT SPECIAL SESSION

Cruz took to Twitter and posted, "No Miller Lite?"

He was referring to the picture that emerged that showed House Democrats traveling to Washington while surrounding a case of Miller Lite beer. Rep. Cody Harris, a state Republican, poked fun at the Democrats and posted a photo of all their empty seats during a session with an apparently Photoshopped image of a Miller Lite in their place.

Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, told Fox News that these lawmakers will be arrested upon their arrival back in the state, which may not be until the current 30-day special session ends in August. Though that would successfully stymie the GOP’s current effort, Abbott has vowed to keep trying until the 2022 elections if necessary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report