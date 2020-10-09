Ted Cruz mocks Al Franken's 'I hate Ted Cruz' pint glass

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, mocked former Sen. Al Franken after Franken advertised a satirical “I hate Ted Cruz” pint glass in a promotion for his new podcast.

“It’s nice to see that Al has time on his hands to draw,” Cruz wrote in a retweet.

Franken, a Minnesota Democrat and a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member, tweeted a photo of the pint glass, which says, “I like Ted Cruz more than most of my other colleagues like Ted Cruz. And I hate Ted Cruz.” The glass also includes a doodle of Cruz that Franken said he drew one day while working in the Senate.

The quote is from Franken’s 2017 book, "Giant of the Senate.” At the time, Cruz reacted to Franken devoting an entire chapter on him, calling it "obnoxious and insulting,” according to Politico.

Franken resigned from the Senate in 2018 following sexual harassment allegations. His website says the $20 glasses are on back order because of “very high demand.”

A portion of the proceeds from the glass sales will go toward Voto Latino, a nonprofit that helps register Latinx voters, according to The Hill.